By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Nigerian Super Eagles are on rampage in African Nations Cup, AFCON, qualifier against Sierra Leone in Benin, putting four goals past the harp less Leone Stars.

The match ongoing at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, Edo State saw the Super Eagles opening scoring through Alex Iwobi on five minutes.

Napoli star, Victor Osimhen made it 2-0 for Nigeria on 22 minutes of play in the first half.

Iwobi got his brace to make it 3-0 for the Eagles on 28 minutes.

Samuel Chukwueze scored on 31 minutes to make it 4-0 for the Eagles.

Sierra Leone pulled one back on 43 minutes through Kamara go make it 4-1.

If the Eagles win the match, they will have maximum nine points from three matches and may qualify for AFCON with more games left to spare.