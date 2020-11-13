By Jennifer Okundia

Model, Actress, and Philanthropist, Linda Osifo has released new images to the press, showing her ever radiating black beauty.

The actress who recently featured on a new music video “Target You” with 2baba, expressed that though the times are hard in view of the events since the beginning of the year, from the Covid-19 pandemic to the #EndSARS Protest against bad governance and police brutality, it is important to place more value on being alive over wealth or inheritance.

Linda, known for her charitable deeds through her foundation Love And Oneness (LAO), takes another bold move to show that happiness is indeed important in spite of life challenges.

In the pictures, you can tell her desire to show Love, Joy, and Happiness.

Linda says “this is my way of getting over everything that has happened in the year and I wish for a better year in 2021”

The gorgeous Edo native, apart from being an award-winning actress, is also a model and a philanthropist. Apart from movies and her philanthropic Love And Oneness Foundation (LAO), the melanin model is enthusiastic about the future projects she has in the works.

The ingenious Linda Osifo continues to demonstrate that she is part of a nucleus of a younger entertainment generation, that is set to introduce a dynamic that will blow the lid wide open to all brands of possibilities.