By Taiwo Okanlawon

It is a double celebration for popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson as she has bagged a Masters degree in International Relations and Diplomacy on her birthday.

Yvonne, who graduated from school today, took to social media to share the good news with her fans, as she celebrates her birthday with this new achievement.

Yvonne shared a photo and video from her graduation in which she revealed why she decided to go back to school explaining that, she did this because she wanted to add value to herself.

She wrote: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to me 🥳🎂 this month is special. I gifted myself a MASTERS DEGREE in International Relations and Diplomacy.👩🏽‍🎓 #birthday #graduation #graduate

She also shared a video of the ceremony, encouraging young people to create a well-defined path for themselves.

“its my BIRTHDAY🎂 🥳🎂. Young ones, Construct a well defined path for yourself. Stay true to the process and mute every distraction. Tap link in my bio for full video 👩🏽‍🎓 pls don’t forget to subscribe 💜 📹: @blayzpictures_,” she added.