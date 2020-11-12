The Aide De Camp, ADC, to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State collapsed on Thursday during the inauguration of the governor for a second term in office.

A video showed the ADC, a Superintendent of Police, collapsed while Obaseki was delivering his inaugural speech.

The ADC suddenly went down as was quickly caught by other security operatives.

Earlier, Obaseki said his re-election as governor represented a new hope for the restoration of confidence in democracy and its institutions.

Obaseki said that democracy and participatory government, is facing a crisis of confidence locally and globally, because the liberties which democracy offers and which generations have taken for granted, and are now being questioned.

This, he said, has caused many to reevaluate the capacity of democracy to regulate the affairs of men and deliver freedom, equality and good governance.

