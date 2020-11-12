By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria recorded an uptick in Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, with 180 fresh infections announced.

This is higher than the 152 cases recorded on Tuesday.

With the new figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Nigeria now has a total of 64,516 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Lagos has continued to be the epicentre of the virus, logging 74 new cases, 19 fewer than the 93 recorded on Tuesday.

As at Wednesday, Nigeria had discharged 60,737 COVID-19 survivors.

Only 2,617 active cases are left for the nation to manage, with Lagos having 1,020 of them.

Two deaths were recorded on Wednesday, taking the overall deaths from COVID-19 to 1,162.

New Coronavirus cases were recorded in only eight states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, on Wednesday.

See figures below

Lagos-74

Oyo-41

FCT-19

Kaduna-19

Bauchi-12

Ogun-7

Rivers-4

Cross River-2

Edo-2

64,516 confirmed

60,737 discharged

1,162 deaths