England’s manager, Gareth Southgate has said he is unsure of the severity of Joe Gomez’s knee injury. However, he said the Liverpool defender is ‘in a fair bit of pain’.

The defender has been ruled out of England’s three fixtures against Ireland, Belgium, and Iceland during November’s international break after he sustained the injury on Wednesday.

The center-back will undergo a diagnosis with the Liverpool medical team, and Southgate admitted he was currently unsure of the extent of the injury.

“I can’t tell you how serious it is because he is yet to have scans,” said Southgate. “What was upsetting was to see he was in a fair bit of pain, and the fact there was nobody around him when the injury happened.

“We just have to wait and see what the scans show, and we are all hopeful for him that it is not what it might be. But it’s not a good situation. I don’t see him being involved in the games with us, that’s for sure.

“My immediate thoughts are with him because he’s had some difficulties with injuries with him in the past. So we are praying it’s not going to be a long-term one. But we just have to see.”

Gomez’s injury is a further blow to Liverpool, who are already without influential center-back Virgil van Dijk after the Dutchman suffered a potential season-ending knee injury against Everton in October.