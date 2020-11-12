Sokoto State government says it has spent N232 million to install 60kw Solar power mini-grid for security light, hospital, Mosques and local government Secretariat in Sabon Birni local government area of the state.

Alhaji Sani Ahmad, the Director Planning, Ministry for Local government, made the disclosure while briefing the State House of Assembly Committee on Local Government Affairs at Sabon Birni LGA on Wednesday.

The Committee, led by its Chairman, Alhaji Habibu Modachi (PDP-Isa), was at the site of the 60 kW Solar power mini-grid, as part of its oversight of projects executed by the Ministry across the state.

Ahmad said that the mini-grid in Sabon Birni LGA, whose contract was awarded at the cost of N232 million and was currently at 85 per cent level of completion.

“This project when completed will provide sufficient light for all security lights in the town, hospital, Mosques, public schools and local government Secretariat.

“However, after the targeted areas, we will explore the possibility of connecting some of the residents of the town to the Solar power grid,” Ahmad said.

He added: “The project, which is also being executed at Tambuwal LGA, is to ensure adequate electricity supply across Sokoto State and the utilisation of its vast energy resources.”

The Director further said that the Ministry had also constructed Semi-Urban water schemes of 1.5 million litre capacity across most of the 23 LGAs of the state.

“This is a project in which most LGAs are completed, while some are at the level of completion, to ensure portable water supply across the state.”

He added that the Ministry was also renovating 120 classrooms and constructing 50 new six blocks of classrooms and schools’ administrative blocks across the 23 LGAs in the state.

In his remarks, the committee Chairman commended Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, for his foresight towards improving the living conditions of the people at the grassroots, while urging contractors working of the projects to ensure that they performed.

He assured of the Assembly’s commitment to ensure the proper utilisation of public funds for the overall development of the state.

Other projects inspected by the Committee included Semi-Urban water scheme, Hospital and schools at Sabon Birni, Isa, Goronyo, Bodinga and Wamakko LGAs respectively.