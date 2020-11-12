By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular cleric and leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed what must be done if leading opposition candidate John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) must defeat incumbent president, Nana Akufo Addo in the forthcoming Ghana election.

The cleric, in a statement, said that Mahama’s victory lies in the Northern and Volta regions which is where he has to work if he must be victorious at the polls.

Primate Ayodele revealed that Mahama was not doing enough campaign to win the election, saying if the ballots were cast today, Nana Akufo Addo would win.

The cleric revealed further that he foresees violence during the election and foresees court challenges after the election.