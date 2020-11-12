The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the extension of the tenures of the party’s Zonal Caretaker Committees.

The party, in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, also approved the extension of the tenure of the Cross River State Caretaker Committee.

NWC decision, according to Ologbondiyan, was pursuant to Section 29 (2)(b) of the party’s Constitution 2017, as amended.

“By this, the tenures of the respective zonal caretaker committees have been extended by a period not exceeding one month (30 days),” he said.

Ologbondiyan said that the same period of extension of not more than 30 days was applicable to the tenure of the Cross River Caretaker Committee.

He urged all leaders, members and supporters of PDP in the zones and in Cross River to be guided accordingly.