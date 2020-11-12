The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Phillip Shaibu have taken the oath of office for a second term while promising to transform the state into a digital economy by 2025.

Obaseki signed the oath certificate at exactly 12noon on Thursday, November 12, in Benin City, the state capital.

There was a parade of honour by officers and men of the Edo State Police Command while the certificate was been presented to the Governor by the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Esther Edigin.

Elated Gov. Obaseki returned cheers to his teeming supporters who thronged the venue to felicitate with their Governor.