By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian singer, songwriter Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy said Nigerian politicians/leaders have told more lies than Satan.

He started this on Wednesday via his verified Twitter page.

PM News notes that Burna Boy, Falz, Don Jazzy, and many others have been sued for allegedly sponsoring the #EndSARS protests.

Burna Boy also defended DJ Switch who is reportedly on the run after streaming LIVE footage of Lekki shootings. According to Burna, DJ Switch did not make any allegations against the Federal government.

He wrote; ”They say fake news fake news but you are the ones who have made fake promises and told more lies than Satan since the beginning of democracy. You see say this life no balance”.

”DJ Switch did not make any allegations. She streamed the shootings on Instagram LIVE” he added.

