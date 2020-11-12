By Jethro Ibileke

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, has said that his re-election as governor represents a new hope for the restoration of confidence in democracy and its institutions.

He stated this Thursday in Benin at his inauguration for his second term in office.

Obaseki said that democracy and participatory government, is facing a crisis of confidence locally and globally, because the liberties which democracy offers and which generations have taken for granted, and are now being questioned.

This, he said, has caused many to reevaluate the capacity of democracy to regulate the affairs of men and deliver freedom, equality and good governance.

“My re-election represents a new hope and I see myself as a vessel in the redefinition of democracy in Nigeria and I am not unaware that this places enormous responsibility on me,” he said.

In the light of the unfolding crisis in democracy, the governor said there is need for reassessment of choices.

“We are compelled, now and again, to reassess our choices in the light of the unfolding intrigues, paradoxes and conflicts that have come to characterize our political reality as people in the free world.

“It is therefore gratifying that Edo is taking the lead in this onerous task of restoring faith in democracy in Nigeria and the entire globe.

“What you, my dear people of Edo State, achieved with the September 19 governorship election is the restoration of confidence in democracy and its institutions, and we have become a point of reference on how the will of the people can triumph in a democracy that functions properly,” he said.

Obaseki and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu were inaugurated after taking oaths of allegiance and office were administered on them by the state Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Esther Edighin.

They contested and won the September 19, 2020 gubernatorial election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic (Party PDP), after being disqualified to contest the primary election of their party, the APC.

President Muhammadu Buhari was represented at the event by the minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire.

Other dignitaries at the inauguration ceremony included the national chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus, Governors of Delta, Sokoto and Bayelsa States, Ifeanyi Okowa, Waziri Tambuwal and Sen. Diri Doye, respectively.

The governors of Ondo and Rivers States were represented by their deputies.