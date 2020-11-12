By Abankula

A truism over generations has been that the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.

Put in a different way, we were all nurtured with the belief that romance, for menfolk, begins from the kitchen.

Romance and marital relationship have been anchored on this belief.

But a little publicised scientific study has proven that the stomach too is the way to a woman’s heart.

Why did men not know this for years, instead of wasting money on buying women expensive gifts?.

Thanks to Uberfacts, this female secret is no longer hidden.

“A woman is more responsive to romance when her stomach is full”, Uberfacts wrote on Twitter Thursday, triggering reactions from men and women alike.

The statement is based on a 2015 study by scientists at Drexel University in Philadelphia, United States.

The study found that “women’s brains respond more to romantic cues on a full stomach than an empty one”.

The study explored brain circuitry in hungry versus satiated states among women who were past-dieters and those who had never dieted.

According to the study’s lead author, Dr Alice Ely, young women both with and without a history of dieting had greater brain activation in response to romantic pictures in reward-related neural regions after having eaten than when hungry.”

Ely said the results are contrary to several previous studies, which showed that people typically demonstrate greater sensitivity to rewarding stimuli when hungry.

Such stimuli may include things like food, money and drugs.

“In this case, they were more responsive when fed,” she said.

“This data suggests that eating may prime or sensitize young women to rewards beyond food. It also supports a shared neurocircuitry for food and sex.”

