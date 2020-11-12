By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Football legend, Diego Maradona has been discharged from the Olivos Clinic in Argentina, after his successful brain surgery.

The football icon who turned 60 on October 30, had surgery for a blood clot on his brain last week.

Maradona is now under outpatient medical care and will be supervised by a new interdisciplinary team, Leopoldo Luque his doctor said.

Following the success of Maradona’s operation last week, his recovery was complicated by what Luque explained to be withdrawal symptoms from alcohol: “sweating, heart palpitations, and euphoria.”

But on Wednesday doctors at the Olivos clinic cleared Maradona to return home, where he will continue to be treated as an out-patient.