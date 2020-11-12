Lagos State Government has restated that it will continue to support the families and children of police officers who lost their lives during the “#EndSARS” protest in the State.

The State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat gave the assurance yesterday in Alausa, when he received the Executives of the Police Officers’ Wives Association, (POWA) who paid him a courtesy visit.

Dr. Hamzat said the state government would do all it can to bring succor to the families of the deceased officers and ensure that their children have the best quality education up to tertiary level as government has put in place a scholarship for the children.

In addition, he said, government will rebuild the stations razed down during the protest to rekindle their hope in the system and further boost the morale of the officers in the discharge of their duties in ensuring the protection of citizens.

Dr. Hamzat said, “Lagos State Government will do everything to support them. They won’t walk alone. We have started the process, the children will not suffer. We will keep to our promises.”

While thanking the President of the Association for the visit, the Deputy Governor urged POWA to always interact and continue to be in touch with the wives and families of the deceased police officers and assist them. He added, “This will further encourage the women and gives them the courage that they are not left alone”.

He therefore charged the association to always interact with other women whose husbands are not police officers in order to make them see that police are not their enemies and be humane in their dealings with them.

Earlier in her remarks, the leader of the delegation and representative of the President of the Police Officers’ Wives Association, (POWA), Mrs. Catherine Ogbizi disclosed that they are in the State to commiserate and identify with their members whose husbands died as aftermath of the ENDSAR protest in the State.

She said, “We are in Lagos to condole with our sisters who lost their husbands and to tell them that we share in their pains”.

Mrs. Ogbizi stated further that they had a one-on-one discussions with the women and their children in order to encourage them and pledge their support.

She added that they were really shocked at what they saw in the course of their visit to some burnt police stations describing the incidence as very sad and devastating.

She then appealed to the state government to assist in rebuilding the burnt stations in earnest so that the officers would have a place to work and not be demoralized as “they are passionate and determined to serve and protect the nation”.