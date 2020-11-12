By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian On-Air Personality, Toke Makinwa has finally revealed why she carried out plastic surgeries on her body.

In a recent episode of her Vlog, “Toke Moments” on Youtube, the vlogger agreed that she did plastic surgery on her body and had a lip filler too.

Giving reasons for her body enhancement, she said she wanted to look better and curvy in clothes.

Speaking further, Toke noted that she does not regret undergoing surgery as it is the best thing she ever did and loves it.

In her words, “Yes I worked on my body but my breast is real. I had a lip filler because I wanted to launch my lipstick brand but now I don’t think it is necessary.

“Also I enhanced my body after I got my fibroids removed. I did that because I wanted to feel better in clothes.

“I do not regret enhancing my body because it’s the best thing I’ve ever done and I wanted to look curvy and I love it.”