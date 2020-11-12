By Muhaimin Olowoproku

The Azzuri of Italy on Wednesday mauled Estonia 4-0 in an international friendly, as they stretched their unbeaten run to 20 games.

Goals from Federico Bernardeschi, Riccardo Orsolini and Vincenzo Grifo’s brace delt the blow against Estonia.

With Italy’s win tonight, they have now won 15 of their 20 matches since their 1-0 Nations League loss to Portugal in September 2018.

The Azzurri got their lead in the match in the 14th minute after Grifo’s strike and Federico Bernardeschi doubled their advantage.

Grifo then added a second from the penalty spot in the 75th minute before substitute Riccardo Orsolini added another from 12 yards to help Italy wrap up the most routine of wins.

Italy were the team to beat controlling the match all round as they possessed the ball more with more attempts on goal.