By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has insisted that he is enjoying his time at Manchester United.

The midfielder also said his time as a starter at Old Trafford is definitely coming.

Van de Beek said this after he netted an impressive goal in the Netherlands’ 1-1 draw against Spain on Wednesday.

The midfielder who was signed for £35m from Ajax during the summer has featured ten times for United but has only started four games.

He is yet to feature for United in the Premier League.

The decision to sign him has already come under scrutiny.

Despite being unsettled at the club, Van de Beek continues to shine for his Netherland.

He scored in his last two games for the Netherlands, including an impressive half-volley on Wednesday.

Despite all the speculation about his United career, Van de Beek insisted he is happy and focused on proving himself.

He added that he is confident he will soon get the chance to strut his stuff.

“It sounds cliche for me to say this because of course, I would have liked to play more, but I really enjoy being in a nice team. I was welcomed warmly and helped by everyone,” Van de Beek told NOS after the game.