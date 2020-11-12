Mike Tyson believes Anthony Joshua deserves all he had achieved in the world of boxing but thinks he still has more to learn.

Joshua holds the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO champion titles but terms like “paper champion” have been used repeatedly to describe his reign as the unified heavyweight champion.

He has often been criticized for not being as good as one might believe.

However, former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson feels otherwise.

“That guy could learn some more. He could be taught some more stuff,” Tyson said in a conversation with ESPN.

“I don’t think he’s a paper champion, I just think he’s a big guy.

“It’s hard to fight being that big it’s very difficult being that big and having to fight a smaller guy.”