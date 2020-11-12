John Jerry Rawlings

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Ghanaian actresses Juliet Ibrahim and Nadia Buari have joined other celebrities in the country to mourn the death of the former Ghanaian president Jerry Rawlings.

Mr Rawlings died of coronavirus-related complications at the age of 73, on Thursday.

Rawlings was a military leader in Ghana following a coup d’état in 1979 before transforming into a politician who ruled the country from 1981 to 2001.

Juliet on Thursday shared a picture of the former president on her Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) on

View this post on Instagram

Rest in perfect peace HE Jerry John Rawlings. 🙏🏿

A post shared by John Dumelo (@johndumelo1) on

View this post on Instagram

Damn..💔. Words can not express the vacuum you’ve left. Rest In eternal glory Sir.

A post shared by Nᴀᴅɪᴀ Bᴜᴀʀɪ (@iamnadiabuari) on

View this post on Instagram

No words!! 💔💔💔what a sudden terrible loss to Ghana, and the continent. We will never forget you papa J! Rest in Power! #Legend #ServantLeader 💔

A post shared by JOSELYN DUMAS® (@joselyn_dumas) on

 

READ ALSO  Coronavirus: Ghana extends border closure by two weeks