By Taiwo Okanlawon

Ghanaian actresses Juliet Ibrahim and Nadia Buari have joined other celebrities in the country to mourn the death of the former Ghanaian president Jerry Rawlings.

Mr Rawlings died of coronavirus-related complications at the age of 73, on Thursday.

Rawlings was a military leader in Ghana following a coup d’état in 1979 before transforming into a politician who ruled the country from 1981 to 2001.

Juliet on Thursday shared a picture of the former president on her Instagram page.