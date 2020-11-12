By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian Afro-pop singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has disclosed that wedding plans with his fiancee celebrity chef Chioma Rowland have been put on hold.

The singer who is dropping his upcoming album ‘A BETTER TIME’ in an interview with Ndani TV on Wednesday, said he got pressured to get married after Chioma became pregnant with his son Ifeanyi.

The 27-year-old star also said that he was once stopped by a woman somewhere in Barcelona who warned him to make sure he marries Chioma.

Davido had earlier revealed in an interview with media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Bounce Radio live in September, that the coronavirus pandemic ruined his plan to marry Chioma in July.

“Honestly, Corona messed plans up because it was meant to be in July. I have decided it would be sometime next year,” he said.