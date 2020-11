Rwanda late Wednesday reported 27 new COVID-19 cases in the Nyarugenge Prison in Kigali, taking the daily count to 50, the highest in the past two months.

The other cases were found in Kirehe and Rwamagana districts in the Eastern Province and Rubavu district in the Western Province, said the Health Ministry in its daily update.

The new cases brought the national tally to 5,312.

The total recoveries rose to 4,974, while death toll is now 41.

Seven new recoveries and one more death were reported over the past 24 hours.

The outbreak in Kigali’s prison came after Health Minister Daniel Ngamije on Monday revealed 13 cases in Rwamagana’s prison.

At that time he said the government is going to tighten measures in places with high concentration of people, such as markets, parks and prisons, until a vaccine is introduced.