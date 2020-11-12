By Taiwo Okanlawon

Multiple award-winning collaboration single ‘Brown Skin Girl‘ by American singer Beyoncé, Guyanese singer Saint Jhn, and Nigerian singer Wizkid, featuring Blue Ivy Carter from the 2019 album The Lion King.

Wikzid is poised to break his previously held record as he has bagged a fresh nomination on the 2020 Soul Train Award.

The track which features American songstress, Beyonce, Nigerian Starboy, Wizkid, Blue Ivy, and Saint JHN was spotted in the nomination category for 2020 ‘Video Of The Year’.

Wizkid became the first Nigerian artiste to win a Soul Train Music Award in 2019.

