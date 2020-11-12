By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former BBNaija housemate, Nina Chinonso Onyenobi popularly called Nina has unveiled pictures of her son.

The reality TV star shared the pictures on her Twitter and Instagram pages with captions, expressing deep love for her son.

Nina thanked her baby for choosing her to be his mum and said he is her definition of perfect.

“To my son, I loved you from the very start You stole my breath, embraced my heart.

“I remember the first day I held you in my arms I felt a love so unreal.

“Loving you is a wonderful way to spend a lifetime, thank you for choosing me to be your mummy, you are my definition of perfect.”

See pictures Nina shared below: