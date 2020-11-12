Batshuayi’s brace helped Belgium come from behind to defeat stubborn Switzerland 2-1 in their international friendly game on Wednesday.

With Belgium’s win, the red devils maintained their four-year unbeaten run at home. Admir Mehmedi put the Swiss ahead early before Batshuayi equalized from a suspiciously offside position early in the second half as both countries fielded makeshift teams with an eye on their Nations League games over the next week.

After Mehmedi’s goal in the 12th minute, Belgium equalized four into the second half. A Swiss pass was snapped up by Youri Tielemans, who quickly played it into Batshuayi who turned and finished with aplomb.

The Swiss created more efforts on goal and might have restored their lead had it not been for the goalkeeping of Simon Mignolet and a timely block from Bornauw, making up for his earlier error.

Yet Belgium claimed the win when Dodi Lukebakio set up a chance from the left, which was played back into the center by debutant Thomas Foket for Batshuayi, who was given space to thump the ball home from right in front of goal.

The match was a real boost for Belgium at Leuven’s Den Dreef Stadium, where they will host England on Sunday and Denmark next Wednesday.