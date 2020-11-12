By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has paid tribute to Jerry Rawlings, ex-Ghanaian leader whose death was announced on Thursday.

According to the former vice president, Jerry Rawlings was an African giant. Atiku described the late Ghanaian’s tenure as emblematic with the restoration of Ghana.

The Waziri Adamawa said the late Ghanaian president stood tall for African unity and renaissance even after his tenure as president.

Atiku later prayed for a pleasant repose of his soul and console with the people of Ghana over his death.

Also, former governor of Kwara State, Bukola Saraki commiserates with Ghana over the death of the former Ghanaian president. Saraki described Jerry Rawlings as a renowned statesman and pan-Africanist, who led from the front and matched his words with his actions.

Saraki prayed that God grant President Rawlings eternal rest.

Nigerian socialite and entrepreneur Dele Momodu has described the death of former President of Ghana, Jerry Rawlings as a great loss to Africa.

Momodu said he was devastated by the news of Rawlings’ death, describing the late Ghanaian leader as a great African.

Reportedly, the former Ghanaian president died of Covid-19 complications at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) in Accra.