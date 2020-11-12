Popular singer, Davido, has revealed that making his relationship with Chioma public affected her life and their relationship.

The award-winning singer revealed Chioma as his girlfriend in the video of one of his hit songs, ‘Assurance’ but that didn’t help the dynamics of their relationship.

Davido disclosed that Chioma went from being a private person to a public figure and received loads of hate messages on social media.

“After the Assurance video, Chioma received hate messages from people. Her parents even got hateful messages,” Davido told Ndani TV.

“It affected our relationship too. Chioma went from being a private person. It affected our relationship a lot then I realized people don’t like something good.

“We started having issues at some point and we decided not to tell anyone anything about us, that’s was when I decided to go offline for a while.

“Before Assurance video, our relationship was so good. The dynamics between us changed after our relationship became Public. It was like everybody’s relationship and business.

“I felt pressured at some point to officially do the wedding but now I don’t. At the end of the day, it’s between both of us and our families.”

The “Fem” crooner, however, affirmed that they will get married but said it’s not the right time.

According to him, “We would get married but not now. We are trying to make the foundation solid and I’m so happy now that Chioma is focused on making money.

“We are not riding on the wave that people want this for us.”