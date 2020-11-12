By Abankula with agency report

Just five days after American rapper King Von was killed in Atlanta, another rapper, Mo3 has been killed in Dallas, Texas.

Rapper Mo3.whose real name was Melvin Noble, was killed while driving on a freeway in Dallas on Wednesday morning, according to multiple reports.

CBS reported that the 28 year-old talented singer died after being shot by a suspect who chased him on foot.

A spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department confirmed the fatal shooting in a statement..

“On November 11, 2020, at approximately 11:55 a.m., an adult male victim was traveling northbound on I-35 at Clarendon Drive when he was approached by a suspect(s) driving what is believed to be a dark color car,” the statement read.

“The suspect, described as an adult Black male, exited his car armed with a firearm and began approaching the victim’s car. The victim exited his vehicle and began running southward on the freeway.

“The suspect chased the victim and fired multiple rounds striking him. In doing so, the suspect also struck an innocent bystander, an adult male, who was sitting in his vehicle.

“The first victim was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. The second victim was also transported to an area hospital with injuries that does not appear to be life-threatening. The suspect remains at large.

“This incident will be documented on case number 201916-2020. The name of the deceased victim will not be released until pending next of kin notification.”

Last December, Mo3, survived another gun attack.

By his own account on Instagram, he was shot in the head, but he survived the attack.

As an artist, Mo3’s biggest success came in 2015 when he released his album “Rain” at the age of 23.

He is perhaps most famous for his 2019 collaboration with Boosie Badazz titled “Errybody (Remix).”

He is survived by three children, two boys and a girl.