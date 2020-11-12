By Joshua Olomu

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), has appointed veteran Nollywood thespian, Sam Dede, as Chairman of its Disciplinary-Committee.

Monalisa Chinda-Coker, the guild’s Director of Communications, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

According to her, the disciplinary committee is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring law and order in the body, and to ensure that actors uphold ethical standards.

Chinda-Coker listed other members of the committee as: Lilian Amah-Aluko, Secretary, Tricia Esigbe, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Adigizi Bala, Clarion Chukwura and Funsho Adeolu.

She said the National President of the guild, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, had inaugurated two other committees to help to re-organise the organisation.

“This is in a bid to position the guild to meet the aspirations of members in line with international best practice, and to improve the standard of the acting profession.’’

Also, the `Harmonization Committee’ and `Committee on Establishment of the Women Crisis Institute’ we’re named.

She explained that the harmonisation committee is chaired by ace Comedian Okey Bakasi, adding it was constituted to harmonise recommendations of past committees with the ultimate aim of producing a hand book for members.

According to her, other members of the harmonisation committee are: Joke Silva, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Bimbo Manuel, Ijeoma Imoh and Marcus Maina with Don Pedro Aganbi as the secretary.

She said that the committee on establishment of women crisis Institute is saddled with the responsibility of helping the National Council of Nigerian Women Societies in raising funds to start the institute.

“This committee is chaired by Ronnie Dikko and Chidi Okafor as the Secretary, is designed to take care of women who are victims of rape, sexual molestations and gender based violence.

“Other members are Kate Henshaw, Keppy Ekpeyong -Bassey, AJility Onwurah, Kareem Mohammed and Hajia Salma, Desmond Elliot and Femi Branch, among others.

Chinda-Coker added that the committee on the establishment of the women crisis institute also has Shan George, Chris Oge Kalu, Rita Daniels, Blossom Chukwujekwu and Oby Okafor as members.

Chinda-Coker quoted the guild’s president urging members to join hands with him to build a “virile Guild for all’’.

NAN