By Daniels Ekugo

Popular Abuja clergyman, Prophet I O Samuel has been making waves all over the nation over his accurate prophecies that has been fulfilled.

According to a media practitioner, Busayo Ogunmade, Prophets are messengers called by God. Many times those messengers are not accepted in the community they grew up in because people knew them before God called them to be messengers. Even though the messenger has changed his lifestyle, people still remember him when he was a sinner like they still are.

Because Jesus was rejected by His own family and neighbors, He said in Matthew 13.57, “A prophet is not without honor, save in his own country, and in his own house.” The Good News Bible makes it clear by recording, “A prophet is respected everywhere except in his hometown and by his own family.”

According to Ogunmade.™There are several reasons messengers of God are not honored in their own hometown and family. They include the following:

• Familiarity

• Preconceived Notions

• Skepticism

Having followed the ministry of prophet I.O Samuel for a short period of over 8years, I can confidently tell you he is called of God, not in the class of fake prophets, all the prophecy he has given in the pass all came to pass, namely:

1. VP OSINBAJOS Aircrash

2. Edo election results

3. EndSARS Protests and military involvement ( even BBC reported his prophecy)

4. Corona Virus disease pandemic

5. APC crisis

6. APC change mantra

7. South korea unification

8. New CAMA regulation

9. Anambra election results

10. The death of Kobe Bryant

and many more too numerous to mention here.

In the prophet words, he said

*My calling is for a life time not a seasonal appointment so people that think they can stop me now are just promoting my God no prophet was praised from from Moses ;Samuel and Jonah that God even turned His mind on His Word t destroy To Our Lord and savior Jesus Christ All Where rejected abuses criticized by all men especially their people so who ever that can’t take insult is not qualified for the office of the prophet is not a motivational ministry is communication between spirit and physical so the clash will be constants because a Gods ways are not our ways Our Past Records Time Will Tell Better*

Now, can prophecy fail?

.To better understand prophecy, and especially to understand whether prophecies can fail, we first must understand why God gives prophecies.

Prophecies that seem to fail

.Fulfilled prophecy is a proof of God and the Bible, and the Bible warns about false prophets. Strangely, though, God is not upset when one of His prophecies doesn’t come about exactly as He first stated it. In fact, God gives us an example of a prophet who was upset when his prophecy seemed to fail. God tried to help him see the bigger picture.

When Jonah finally went to Nineveh—a brutal enemy of Jonah’s people—he reluctantly warned them, “Yet forty days, and Nineveh shall be overthrown!” (Jonah 3:4).

Then an all-too-rare event occurred. The pagan people of Nineveh believed the God of Israel. The king proclaimed, “But let every man and beast be covered with sackcloth, and cry mightily to God; yes, let every one turn from his evil way and from the violence that is in his hands. Who can tell if God will turn and relent, and turn away from His fierce anger, so that we may not perish?” (Jonah 3:8-9).

“God relented from the disaster that He had said He would bring upon them, and He did not do it” (Jonah 3:10). This displeased Jonah, but not God. God wanted Jonah—and us—to see things as He sees them. Many prophecies are conditional—God wants us to repent so He can relent of the prophesied punishment.

God reigns in the affairs of men, all his messenger does is to deliver what God says, he is the one who brings the message to pass.