Sixteen Nigerian states and the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja reported 212 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The cases are 32 more than was reported by the NCDC on Wednesday.

Lagos remains the epicentre with 71 new cases, giving a total of 22, 198.

Imo and Plateau states recorded 26 cases each.

The FCT Abuja, which has a cumulative 6322 cases, the second biggest virus caseload in the country reported 19 new cases.

According to the NCDC: “Till date, 64728 cases have been confirmed, 60790 cases have been discharged and 1162 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory”

The NCDC further gave the breakdown of cases as follows:

Lagos-71

Imo-26

Plateau-26

FCT-19

Ondo-17

Kaduna-14

Rivers-9

Oyo-9

Katsina-6

Osun-4

Bauchi-2

Ekiti-2-

Nasarawa-2

Ogun-2

Kano-1

Kwara-1

Taraba-1