By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular cleric and leader of One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj Ji, has said that the panacea to a greater and better Nigeria is for the youths to be involved in the act of governance.

Maharaji said this at a press conference in Iju, Lagos while speaking about the #EndSARS protest and the Lekki shootings.

“Youths inclusiveness in governance is a panacea to a better and greater Nigeria,” the cleric said.

He also urged government at all levels to listen to the yearning of youths and ensure equal rights, equity and respect for the rule of law and dignity.

“In the case of Nigeria, the government must wake up to listen to the masses and youths in particular and make sure that there is equal rights, equity and respect for the rule of law and dignity.

The clergyman also said president Muhammadu Buhari caused the Lekki shooting, stating that his refusal to ‘pacify’ aggrieved youths early led to the unfortunate incident.

He stated that it took Nigerians a protest before president Buhari knew that a vast majority of Nigerians are suffering.

“Unfortunately, Mr. President did not come out on time to pacify them which led to the shooting which took place at Lekki, “he said.