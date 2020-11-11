Michael Adeshina

The Serving Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, said he would become the president of Nigeria just as Joe Biden emerged as the United States President-Elect.

Bakare stated this at an interview organized to mark his 66th birthday in Lagos on Tuesday.

He said, “There’s something called destiny. I don’t want to hide under one finger and make ambition look like a vision. It is not a matter of life and death. You can write it down, as the Lord lives and as I’m given opportunity, the day will come like Joe Biden that I will be president of Nigeria.”

However, the cleric also stated that social media excesses must be checked to avoid trouble in Nigeria.

“On social media, there is no free freedom anywhere in the world; there must be freedom with boundaries. I’m not saying curtail them or we can’t use them, there is no nation where there are no balances.

“All these excesses happening in our social media or the fake news can stir up trouble that we’ll not be able to control. Look at the drama they shot somewhere else that were used as soldiers killing people. Those things can create trouble, but, we cannot be draconian, we are not going back to Decree 4. We must do things decently, listen to the people and formulate laws that will be beneficial to all of us,” Bakare said.