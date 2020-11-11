By Benson Michael

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa has emphasised the need for accurate and comprehensive database of Nigerians incarcerated in various prisons globally.

The NIDCOM boss disclosed this at a closed door meeting with members of the Counselling and Rehabilitation of Prisoners Initiative (CAROPI), a Non Governmental Org in Abuja on Tuesday.

Dabiri explained that efforts are underway in compiling a detailed list of Nigerians wrongfully arrested and incarcerated for crimes they did not commit.

She further disclosed that the Commission has been to several countries such as Brazil, South-Africa, Togo and Benin Republic to facilitate the release of some Nigerians wrongfully arrested and incarcerated.

Dabiri highlighted a situation in Brazil where a 74-year-old woman was wrongfully arrested and that the Commission was able to effect her release but that she died afterwards.

The NIDCOM boss stated that as Nigerians travel out of their home country they should avoid committing crimes or participating in criminality.

She welcomed the CAROPI Team and assured them of collaborative partnerships with NIDCOM

The President of the NGO, Dr Hajiya Rabia Y.H.Ceng is among other members which include Mrs Victoria Kuwua Nor-Ugor (Head Medical Department), Barr Justice C. Uhuegbu (Head Legal Department) and Mr Shiver Akuku (Secretary CAROPI).

Hajiya Rabia explained that Many Nigerians have been victims of wrongful arrest and incarceration in many of the countries she has travelled to, noting that this must be addressed forthwith

Other members of the team expressed optimism for a robust working relationship with NIDCOM in areas of legal assistance, reintegration and rehabilitation and a conducive environment for justice and equity for all.