President Muhammadu Buhari has restored the suspended Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, back to office.

He however dissolved the Governing Council of the University, formerly led by Dr. Wale Babalakin.

Spokesman of the Federal Ministry of Education, Ben-Bem Goong, announced the decisions in a statement on Wednesday.

Goong said Buhari’s action followed his adoption of the recommendation of the report of the Special Visitation Panel to the university.

Babalakin had before now stepped down as the Chairman of the Governing Council. And in his place, Buhari appointed John Momoh, chairman of Channels TV and President of the Alumni association as acting pro chancellor.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Visitor to the University of Lagos has approved the Report of the Special Visitation Panel to the University of Lagos.

“The highlights of the findings and recommendations approved by Mr. President are as follows:

*The removal of Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe as the Vice Chancellor did not follow due process.

*The Vice Chancellor was not granted an opportunity to defend himself on the allegations upon which his removal was based. He should accordingly be re-instated.

* All allegations made against the Vice Chancellor and the management of the University before and after the Constitution of the Special Visitation Panel should be referred to regular Visitation Panel for thorough investigation and necessary recommendations.

*The process adopted by the Council in the appointment of Professor Omololu Soyombo as Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University was inconsistent with the provisions of the Law relating to the appointment of an Acting Vice-Chancellor.

*The Governing Council should be dissolved.

Goong said Buhari after careful review of the report approved all the recommendations of the Panel.