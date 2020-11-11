By Harrison Iyoha

Thursday, November 12, 2020, Trace, owner of TRACE Naija and 25 other Trace channels across Africa and the world, will stream an exclusive album listening and show with one of Africa’s top artistes directly on their Facebook platforms.

This is the first TRACE Live session after a seemingly unending downturn of events since the advent of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

This edition of TRACE Live headlines global superstar, award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician, Davido; who will take the audience through his music journey in an album-listening for his highly anticipated new album, “A BETTER TIME”, featuring collabos with a wide range of top stars including Mayorkun, Tiwa Savage, Sauti Sol, Sho Majozi and Nicki Minaj.

Fans of Trace and Davido can attend in person by winning extremely limited tickets on all TRACE Naija social media pages @tracenaija and stream live on Trace’s FB page @tracenaija.