Media personality, brand influencer and entrepreneur Toke Makinwa has shared lovely pictures on social media, a look she rocked to close a major deal.

Toke recently turned 36 this month and she held a party with her close friends to mark her big day, and said the new age came with a series of “Audacious” takeovers.

She announced the good news on her page and it read:

Celebratory mood as I just closed 20/20 with a bang 😘.

My look to close a major deal this morning, this brand recommendation came all the way from France 🇫🇷. It’s a brand I grew up on and to have them still leading the market is inspiring. Can’t wait to share. Just blessing your TL with this pink delight my darlings, 36 is coming with a series of “Audacious” takeovers. Owning it all 💋

Turning all my Lemons to sweet apple juice 🧃 🙏🙏🙏👑

There’s purpose to that pain, find it ❤️

A very good day 💋