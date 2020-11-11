By Benson Michael

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has expressed sadness over the death of the Second Republic Governor of Kaduna state, Alhaji Balarabe Musa.

In a condolence message to the Government and people of the state, the former President described Musa as a sincere politician who protected the interest of the people.

Jonathan noted that Musa was a highly principled politician who avoided convenient politics and relentlessly pursued his beliefs, even at the risk of suffering personal losses.

The former President said: “Alhaji Balarabe Musa was a sincere and committed patriot and statesman who held fast to people-oriented progressive ideals throughout his political life.

“As a democrat, Musa avoided convenient politics and was passionate and courageous about his views. He was a highly principled man who relentlessly pursued his beliefs, even at the risk of suffering personal and career setbacks.

“He was a great man who deliberately avoided the companionship of the elite but found solace in the company of the ordinary people.

“The late sage was quite sincere in his beliefs and lived the courage of convictions. He fought for the less privileged and was deeply committed to causes that promoted public good for which he will be remembered as one of the finest politicians of our nation.”