By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa was announced dead in the early hours of Wednesday.

Shehu Sani a former Kaduna State senator, who announced the passing of the former governor said the deceased died in his Kaduna home.

Afterward, several prominent Nigerians have been paying tribute to the dead governor.

Business entrepreneur and socialite, Dele Momodu prayed that Allah grants the deceased Aljannah Fridays. He also said it’s sad the ex-governor did not see the Nigeria of his dreams.

Good night ALHAJI BALARABE MUSA, former Governor of Kaduna State… SAD, you never saw the Nigeria of your DREAMS… May ALLAH grant you Aljannah Firdaus…

Founder of Sahara reporters and popular human Nigerian activist, Omoyele Sowore also paid tribute to the late governor calling him a foremost activist.

Balarabe Musa, a foremost activist and 2nd republic Governor of Kaduna state has died!

Balarabe Musa, a foremost activist and 2nd republic Governor of Kaduna state has died!

Rest In Power!

Former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesilli also paid tribute to the deceased governor. She described him as an unusual being in Nigeria politics who refused to conform to the rot.

She said his death means Nigeria just lost a real voice of truth and said he would be missed by everyone who care to build a decent Nigeria.

In the death of Malam Balarabe Musa, our country just lost a real Voice of Truth. An unusual being in Nigerian Politics. He refused to conform to the rot. He'll truly be missed by all who care to build a Just and Decent Nigeria. May God comfort his family and associates🙏🏾

Kaduna State senator, Uba Sani also paid tribute to the late governor. The senator likened the deceased passing to the end of an era. The senator in a statement said with the former governor’s passing Nigeria has lost one of its most esteemed statesman.

It is with deep sense of loss but total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah that I received the news of the passing on of one of Nigeria's foremost politicians & defender of the interests of the masses, His Excellency, Alh. Balarabe Musa, Former Governor of Kaduna State.

Bukola Saraki, former senate president also paid tribute to the deceased. He said the passing of the renowned statesman who fought for Nigeria’s return to democracy is a great loss to the nation.

The passing of H.E. Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa, a renowned statesman who fought for our return to democracy and a former Governor of Kaduna State is a great loss to the nation. I send my heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Kaduna State. He will be dearly missed.

Balarabe Musa was elected governor of Kaduna State during the second republic in 1979 and was impeached in 1981. He died at the age of 84-year-old.