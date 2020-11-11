 

Late Balarabe Musa

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa was announced dead in the early hours of Wednesday.

Shehu Sani a former Kaduna State senator, who announced the passing of the former governor said the deceased died in his Kaduna home. 

Afterward, several prominent Nigerians have been paying tribute to the dead governor.

Business entrepreneur and socialite, Dele Momodu prayed that Allah grants the deceased Aljannah Fridays. He also said it’s sad the ex-governor did not see the Nigeria of his dreams.

Founder of Sahara reporters and popular human Nigerian activist, Omoyele Sowore also paid tribute to the late governor calling him a foremost activist.

Former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesilli also paid tribute to the deceased governor. She described him as an unusual being in Nigeria politics who refused to conform to the rot. 

She said his death means Nigeria just lost a real voice of truth and said he would be missed by everyone who care to build a decent Nigeria. 

Kaduna State senator, Uba Sani also paid tribute to the late governor. The senator likened the deceased passing to the end of an era. The senator in a statement said with the former governor’s passing Nigeria has lost one of its most esteemed statesman. 

Bukola Saraki, former senate president also paid tribute to the deceased. He said the passing of the renowned statesman who fought for Nigeria’s return to democracy is a great loss to the nation.

Balarabe Musa was elected governor of Kaduna State during the second republic in 1979 and was impeached in 1981. He died at the age of 84-year-old. 

 