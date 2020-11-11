By Kazeem Ugbodaga

As Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu presented a budget of N1.155 trillion to the State House of Assembly for approval on Tuesday, five key sectors have been allocated the lion share of the budget.

The sectors are:

1. Infrastructure and Works: Infrastructure and Works receive the highest allocation in the 2021 appropriation bill, with N172.239 billion allocated. Lots of Lagos assets were destroyed in the aftermath of #EndSARS protest in the State. It also means part of the budget will be committed to rebuilding devastated infrastructure, building of 250 roads in all wards in Lagos, among others.

2. Education: With a budget of N143.655 billion, Education is the second sector with the highest allocation in Sanwo-Olu’s budget. This indicates that aggressive infrastructure development will be carried out in the sector next year.

3. Health: This sector receives N118.360 billion in the budget. This indicates that the more attention will be paid to the health sector in 2021, especially the the state just grappled with COVID-19. The outbreak of Coronavirus grossly exposed the decayed health system in the state, so emphasis will be on revamping the sector for effectiveness.

4. General Public Service: This sector is allocated N108.005 billion. The fund under this category largely falls in running the affairs of Civil Service.

5. Transportation: N98.931 billion has been budgeted for this sector. Over 80 BRT buses were burnt in the aftermath of #EndSARS protest in Lagos. Colossal chunk of this budget may go for replacing the burnt buses and the facilities destroyed in the sector.

See full breakdown below