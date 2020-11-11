By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Manchester United have been linked with an attempt to re-sign former Old Trafford star, Cristiano Ronaldo. This is amidst speculations that Juventus are ready to cash in on the forward before the 2021/22 season.

Argentine reporter Christian Martin claims to have learned from sources in Manchester and Portugal that United have tried to ‘tempt’ Ronaldo to re-join them next season. Martin alleges that the player is considering the idea and that Juve would negotiate a transfer if he asked them too.

ULTIMO MOMENTO: nuestras fuentes en Manchester y en Oporto nos confirman que Manchester United tentó a Cristiano Ronaldo con un regreso al club para la próxima temporada. El portugués lo analiza. Juventus lo negociaria si él lo pide. pic.twitter.com/NDTVkAYCcF — Christian Martin (@askomartin) November 10, 2020

Juve spent €100m to sign a 33-year-old Ronaldo from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018. Currently, the cost of keeping the 35-year-old at the club is taking its toll and the reigning Serie A champions have been tipped to try to sell rather than offer a new contract beyond 2022.

Selling him even at a reduced price appears to be a win for the Italian club rather than losing him as a free agent.

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonard has also said that the French club could be tempted to move for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“Maybe tomorrow Cristiano Ronaldo wakes up and says I want to go play elsewhere. Who can buy him? It’s a closed circle. PSG enters this circle. Usually, it is about opportunities, situations,” Leonardo recently told PSG’s own in-house media.