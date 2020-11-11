Talented Nigerian songwriter and singer Divine Ikubor, known professionally as Rema, officially returns with the video for his single “Woman.”

The song was directed by UAX Studios, who also directed the video for his record, “Ginger Me.”

Lyrics:

Another banger

I’m in love with plenty women

I know I migh’ marry all of them

E no matter the shape or color

I go make sure say I must collect

I get one way be my sponsor

I get one way dey call me honey

One way dey do me winchy, winchy

She dey do like Patience Ozokwor

Wole, ka lo

Get in my room, make you lie down

Body dey move like a python

Love way dey give me iron

Wole, ka lo

After the room to the parlor

Then make you pose for my Canon

Love way dey boost me iron

I too like woman, I too like woman

Me I no dey gboran, me I no dey gboran

I too like woman, I too like woman

Me I no dey gboran, me I no dey gboran

Sa koloweko eh (oweko)

Sa koloweko eh (oweko)

Ikebe wamé jar

Jar one, jar two, jar three