Talented Nigerian songwriter and singer Divine Ikubor, known professionally as Rema, officially returns with the video for his single “Woman.”
The song was directed by UAX Studios, who also directed the video for his record, “Ginger Me.”
Lyrics:
Another banger
I’m in love with plenty women
I know I migh’ marry all of them
E no matter the shape or color
I go make sure say I must collect
I get one way be my sponsor
I get one way dey call me honey
One way dey do me winchy, winchy
She dey do like Patience Ozokwor
Wole, ka lo
Get in my room, make you lie down
Body dey move like a python
Love way dey give me iron
Wole, ka lo
After the room to the parlor
Then make you pose for my Canon
Love way dey boost me iron
I too like woman, I too like woman
Me I no dey gboran, me I no dey gboran
I too like woman, I too like woman
Me I no dey gboran, me I no dey gboran
Sa koloweko eh (oweko)
Sa koloweko eh (oweko)
Ikebe wamé jar
Jar one, jar two, jar three
