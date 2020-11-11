By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Real Madrid striker, Luka Jovic was one step away from prison until he agreed to pay the Serbian government a fine of €30,000.

The forward was to be sentenced to six months in prison for breaching Covid-19 isolation rules. After the striker was permitted by Real Madrid to travel home during the lockdown in March, he was pictured out on the streets celebrating his girlfriend’s birthday despite the 14-day self-isolation measure still being in place.

It led to major criticism from the Serbian government, while Real Madrid also weren’t best pleased either. Serbian prosecutors were pushing for a six-month prison sentence for Jovic, but the saga appears to have finally drawn to a close after the 22-year-old agreed to pay the €30,000 fine, Melchor Ruiz, a Spanish journalist reports.

Jovic who endured a disappointing 2019/2020 season still hasn’t hit the ground running now. He has made five appearances in all competitions so far but is yet to find the back of the net.

However, he has been called up by the Serbia national team for their upcoming clashes with Scotland, Hungary, and Russia.