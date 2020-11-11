Renowned educational institution, Rainbow College, is in the news after two of its students made a mark on a global scale.

The top-flight secondary school which is known for excellence in academics, moral standards and co-curricular achievements has churned out some of the smartest and creative minds in our nation and this time around, Annette Edematie and Oluwademilade Bob Oseni are at the forefront after bagging scholarships into universities of their choice in the United States.

Annette Edematie was the recipient of a $25,000 scholarship from the University of Arizona.

The scholarship is awarded to students who achieve outstanding academic performance and Annette met the criteria for incoming freshmen and transfer students.

“Rainbow College is a great institution I would say that has shaped and prepared me for my journey of life. I’m proud to be a partaker of great achievements in the school. A message to everyone I would like to leave is NEVER FORGET YOUR OWN WORTH” – Annette Edematie

The second recipient, Oluwademilade Bob-Oseni was awarded $4,000 to study at the Mcdaniel University and according to the institution, the scholarship is granted to students who have demonstrated a high level of academic achievement.

“Rainbow college has taught me that if you put in hard work and determination in anything you set your eyes on you can achieve it. Being a boarder at Rainbow College helped me develop life skills that I will remember for the rest of my life” – Oluwademilade Bob-Oseni.

The school’s principal, Adeshina Okunubi, said, “Rainbow College is proud to celebrate this victory with her students especially in times like this when everyone needs a good dose of positivity.

“As educators, one of our goals is to help connect our students to opportunities that elevate them and we are very proud of our students for securing opportunities that will set them apart as leaders. Congratulations to Annette and Oluwademilade.”