Polaris Bank has commenced a nationwide savings promotional campaign to give away N26,000,000.00 (twenty-six million naira) to its loyal and prospective customers who emerge winners in its ‘Save & Win’ promo.

Eight millionaires will emerge alongside 180 lucky customers who will be rewarded with other cash gifts of N100,000 per person.

The promo is aimed at making millionaires of everyday Nigerians by encouraging current and prospective customers of the Bank to save minimum incremental of N10,000 monthly for any 3 consecutive months within the promo period, starting from November 2020 to April 2021, to qualify and be part of the winners of the promo.

The first draw, which will herald the first set of winners, will be announced in February 2021. On that day, the first 60 winners of N100,000 each will emerge from the 6 geo-political zones, plus one Millionaire.

The same process will be repeated in March while the month of April will be for the Grand-finale leading to the emergence of sixty winners of N100,000 each across the six geo-political zones and six ‘Millionaires’ of N1,000,000.00 (one million naira) each, across the six geo-political zones, bringing the entire draw to a total of 188 winners.

The Managing Director/CEO of the Bank, Mr. Innocent C. Ike while kicking off the campaign, noted that “the essence of the exercise, is to give back to customers and encourage savings amongst Nigerians”.

The campaign he further explained, is a reward for the traders, artisans, public servants and indeed professionals who in spite of the challenging times, are able to put aside some money.

He reiterated that in tough times such as we are now, there is a compelling need to save, not only to win a prize, but also to plan for the rainy day.

Explaining further on the dynamics of the campaign, the Bank’s Group Head Product and Market Development, Adebimpe Ihekuna, noted that” both current and new savings account customers of the Bank, are eligible to participate in the promo.

She disclosed that the magic of winning lies in the ability of the customers to continuously top up their savings with the minimum sum of N10,000 each month, for 3 consecutive months, which ensures that such customers have greater chances of winning above others.

Winners will emerge through a transparent electronically generated process that will be supervised by regulatory institutions.

Savings Account accessibility is simple and swift in Polaris Bank. Prospective customers can dial *833*0# on their phones to follow the prompt or simply create or reactivate their own savings account from their devices by visiting https://accounts.polarisbanklimited.com/opening/or any of the Bank’s branches across the country.

Polaris Bank is a future-determining bank committed to delivering industry-defining products and services across all sectors of the Nigerian economy.