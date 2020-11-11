On November 8th Nigerian actress, television personality, producer, business woman and philanthropist Chika Ike celebrated her 35th birthday.

Ike has now shared pictures from a surprise party her team organized to make her day special, including cakes and food to complete the celebration.

Her caption on the photos read: “I was still in my house robe, no make up, hair or my full glam…. 🙄😜… Thanks team!

“It’s the cake for me …… and everything else. So thoughtful of them .Love them.

“Wake up and smell the roses! 🌹🌹 #stillmybirthdayweek.”