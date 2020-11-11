By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Arsenal mascot Gunnersaurus has appeared back at the emirates although after being temporarily laid off at the London club.

The Arsenal mascot, which was usually brought to life by Jerry Quy was axed by the club last month amid pandemic-induced cuts.

His sacking never went down well with Arsenal fans as they were furious over the decision to relieve the mascot of his duties owing to the financial impact of the coronavirus.

Gunners star Mesut Ozil also joined his voice offering to cover the costs of Gunnersaurus on Twitter.

However, Gunnersaurus tweeted a picture of himself on Tuesday at Arsenal’s home ground, and wrote: “Back at Emirates Stadium today”.

Mesut Ozil who offered to bear the cost of his return responded to the tweet saying that “Happy to see you back where you belong.”

Happy to see you back where you belong 👍🏼#YaGunnersYa https://t.co/6vffAervHI — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) November 10, 2020