By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Governor of the State of Osun, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, has lifted the curfew that followed the disruption of peace in the State.

The government had earlier relaxed the 24-hour indefinite curfew to run from 8:00pm till 6:00am daily, following observation of citizens’ compliance and cooperation with the government’s efforts to restore peace and normalcy to the State.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode, citizens can now go about their businesses and other transactions beyond 8:00pm without any hindrance or restrictions with effect from Wednesday, November 11.

She stated: “The government has once again observed the level of compliance to all directives aimed at restoring tranquility to our dear State, and hereby appreciates the citizens for their patience and understanding. The government also appreciates security agencies for their efforts in maintaining law and order in the State.

“With effect from Wednesday November 11, residents of the State are free to go about their businesses without any hindrance or restrictions, while security agencies continue to discharge their duties to forestall breakdown of law and order.

“The government urges every citizen to be wary of actions that can upset the peace and harmony that the State is reputed for, and not hesitate to provide useful information to security agencies in case of suspicion of violence in any of our communities.

“The government is also calling on parents and guardians to continue to caution their children and wards not to allow themselves to be used by unscrupulous elements to jeopardize the peace of the State”, Egbemode stated.