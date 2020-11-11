Two Osun women who allegedly attempted to murder Governor Adegboyega Oyetola have been remanded at the Ilesha Correctional Facility.

The women, Suliyat Tajudeen (20yrs) and Ayomide Abdulazeez (20yrs) were charged for conspiracy, attempted murder, malicious damage and burglary.

According to police prosecutor, John Idoko, Tajudeen, Abdulazeez and others now at large on the 17th day of October 2020, at about 4:30pm did conspire among themselves to attempt killing Oyetola by firing guns and throwing stones at him.

Idoko stated that the women and others unlawfully damaged 17 vehicles in the Governor’s convoy, alleging that they burgled Justrite Mall to steal laptops, mobile phones and phone accessories valued at N3,568,000 belonging to Ashiru Ibrahim Olayemi.

Tajudeen and Abdulazeez pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Counsel to the accused, Nurudeen Kareem, made an oral bail application for his clients assuring the magistrate to provide reliable sureties.

But the prosecutor opposed the bail application, saying, if they were granted bail, they would run away because the accused persons knew that the police had overwhelming evidence against them.

The Chief Magistrate, Dr Ayilara remanded the two accused persons at Ilesha Correctional Facility and adjourned the case to November 20, 2020, for ruling on bail.