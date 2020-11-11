The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has called on the Nigerian Government to clear the names of Ken Saro-Wiwa and the eight others executed with him in 1995 to help the Ogoni people overcome the deep injuries and psychological pains caused by the executions and also to facilitate the development initiatives put forward by MOSOP as a way to address the Ogoni problem.

MOSOP also called on Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike to halt the repression against the Ogoni people following attacks on MOSOP Secretariat Staff by the chairman of Khana local government area, Lateh Loolo.

Addressing the Ogoni people at the secretariat of MOSOP in Bori, headquarters of Khana Local Government Area during a solemn moment that marked the 25th memorial of the 1995 executions, president of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke said the executions were great injustice to the Ogoni people and demanded that the Nigerian Government cleat the names of the executed men.

Nsuke said the demands were justifiable and should be considered worth doing by the government to facilitate the resolution of the lingering Ogoni problem.

He further noted that clearing the names of the “Ogoni 9” will build goodwill for the government and facilitate reconciliation between the parties to the Ogoni conflict.

He explained that MOSOP will push forward with the decision to address underdevelopment in Ogoni through the establishment of the Ogoni Development Authority (ODA). Nsuke said ODA was MOSOP’s initiative to drive home some of the major demands in the Ogoni Bill of Rights (OBR)

According to Nsuke, the idea behind the Ogoni Development Authority (ODA) is to ensure that the resources of the Ogoni people were beneficial to the Ogoni people and the rest of Nigeria in fair proportions.

He explained that MOSOP considered the ODA as a right pathway to achieve some of the expectations of the Ogoni people with the aim of securing the economic future of the Ogoni people.

“We must begin to think of what is best for the Ogoni people and the Ogoni Development Authority is one initiative we have put in place to achieve this and secure a future for the Ogoni people” Nsuke said yesterday.

The MOSOP President also called on the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike to halt the constant harassment, brutality and attacks on MOSOP faithfuls by a group known as KHASPAC who are personal thugs created by the Khana local government chairman, Lateh Loolo.

Nsuke noted that the Rivers State Government, particularly under Col Dauda Musa Komo, played an ignoble role in the repression of the Ogoni people and the eventual execution of Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight others in 1995 and this must not be allowed to continue in the 21st century.

He said the chairman of Khana local government area Lateh Loolo was constituting a threat to the peace and security of Ogoni by constantly unleashing violence against the MOSOP secretariat staff and volunteers who regularly turn in at the MOSOP Secretariat for sanitation and support.

“On Wednesday, 28th October 2020, Monday Barigbon was cut with machetes at the MOSOP Secretariat by Lateh Loolo’s personal thugs named KHASPAC. This followed KHASPAC’s protection for hoodlums who attacked and vandalized the MOSOP Secretariat on October 17, 2020.

“On the eve of the memorial of the 9 Ogoni martyrs murdered on November 10, 1995, 6 Ogoni youths namely Namene Bright, Dumbari Boosi, Barigiasi Kpaate, Promise Gbiuga, Deemue Saturday and Wisdom Ndii were detained by the local government chairman, Lateh Looloh in a stinking toilet in his private residence in Bori and seriously brutalized, flogged with machetes for 8hours and the sum of 37,000 Naira extorted from them before their release.”

The council chairman of Khana local government, Lateh Loolo, personally came to the MOSOP Secretariat in Bori issuing threats to office staff and others who have come to mark the memorial of the Ogoni martyrs.

MOSOP calls on the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike to caution the Khana council boss to order and ensure the security of innocent persons within Ogoni.